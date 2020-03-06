Alvin Leopold “Big Mac” McLean, 90, of Lexington Park, MD and formerly of Jamaica and England, passed away on February 26, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Born October 21, 1929 in Sunbury Clarendon, Jamaica, he was the son of the late Joseph Fuller and Norissa McLean.

Alvin graduated from Smithville High School in 1945. He married Daisy Theresa Blearie in St. Andrew, Jamaica on December 24, 1957. He was an Auto Technician for Chrysler Passport of Alexandria for thirty one years, retiring in 2003. Alvin moved to St. Mary’s County from Alexandria, VA in 2007. He enjoyed Domino’s, watching wrestling and the Washington Redskins.

Alvin is survived by his former spouse Daisy T. Blearie of England; his children, Lincoln McLean of Kent, England, Lolita Robinson (Tyrone) of Lexington Park, MD, Lenox McLean (Veslyn) of Barking, England, Carol Morris (Albert) of London, England, Lancelot McLean of London, England, Paul McLean (Zelijka) of Kent, England, Zacky Forbes (Lourian) of Lexington Park, MD, and Bonny Christie; sixteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Stitson, Lollis, and Pearl. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sam and William.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor James L. Bell following at 11:00 a.m. in the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, Great Mills, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Paul McLean, Lancelot McLean, Tyrone Robinson and Justin Harrell.