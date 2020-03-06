Deborah Ann Catterton, 68, of Owings passed away March 2, 2020. She was born January 11, 1952 in Annapolis to Edward Talbot and Beverly Jane (Whittington) Grierson. She was raised in Deale until her family moved to Calvert County, where she attended Calvert High School. She married Joseph Samuel Catterton, Jr. on October 6, 1968 and they lived in Owings. She was a self-employed beautician and owned Debbie’s Blades. She enjoyed cutting her grass and keeping her home in tip top shape. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and watching them race motocross.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Joseph S. Catterton Jr.., daughter Candi Lorraine Rogers and husband Darrin and son James Samuel Catterton, all of Owings. Also surviving are grandchildren Kristen Sneade, Stacie Bennett and Austin and Alexa Catterton, great-grandchildren Drake H. Bennett and Summer Rain and Joseph M. Sneade, brothers Edward, Ralph and Gary Grierson and lifelong friends Cindy Garner and Donna Sapp. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson Landon C. Sneade.