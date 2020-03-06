Danny Brent Buckmaster, 73, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away March 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 1, 1946 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Samuel H. and Thelma Buck Buckmaster. Danny was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Holland, Ellen Wood, Sylvia Gilbert, Keith Buckmaster and Mark Buckmaster. Danny cherished his family and his antique cars.

He is survived by his wife Rita R. Buckmaster, father of Angela MacWilliams (Rick), and Samantha Tallant (Kerry). Grandfather of Richard and Andrew MacWilliams, Alexandra Ebeling (Michael) and Mackenzie Tallant, he is also survived by his siblings Samuel Buckmaster, Jr. (Sydna), Donna Canter (Paul), and Kevin Buckmaster (Naomi).

The family will receive friends on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland where services will be held on Monday March 9, 2020, at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Barstow, MD Memorial contributions may be made to either ALS Association or Calvert Hospice.