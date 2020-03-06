Eric Scott Woomer, 35

Eric Scott Woomer, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at home in Chesapeake Beach, MD, on February 28, 2020.

Eric grew up in Shady Side, MD. Eric is predeceased by his parents, Kent and Sharon Woomer. He is survived by his daughter, Leilani; his sisters, Deanna and Jenny; brother, Demian; nieces and nephews Natalie, Nathan, Kylee, Jordan, Deegan, Skye, Emory, Remi, and Ellis; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous friends.

He loved working out, being out on the bay, and listening to music.

Eric’s greatest joy in life was raising his beautiful, sweet and sassy daughter. When he wasn’t working as a welder, he and Leilani could be found roller skating, playing games, skate boarding, buying ice cream at the Farmer’s Market in North Beach, or walking their dog, Odin. Eric always went all out for the holidays to make everyone happy. The year he dressed as Captain Hook for Halloween, Leilani as Tinker Bell, Deanna as Wendy, Nate as Peter, Emory as Tiger Lily and Ellis as the Crocodile showed his love for never growing up, his love of family, and his love for celebrations.

Eric never met a friend who didn’t become family to him. He had the biggest and best heart. He will be missed greatly.