Mary Frances Noone Latona, 84, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown Maryland.

She was born March 26, 1935 in Pittston, Pa., daughter of Patrick Noone (d. 1976 and Winnifred Walsh Noone (d. 1984) and sister of Gerald Noone (d. 1984) She married Salvatore Latona of Pittston, Pa on August 17,1957. Salvatore passed away December 5, 2016. She is survived by three children, Joseph (b. 1959) Patrick (b. 1960) and Kathleen Latona Boyles (b. 1965) and 4 grandchildren, Megan Latona (b. 1987) Micheal Latona (b. 1988) Holden Boyles (b. 1991) and Henry Boyles (b. 1994).

Mary graduated from Pittston Hospital School of Nursing in 1957 and practiced as an RN at Pittston Hospital and Wesley Village Nursing Home. She earned a Bachelors degree in Social Work from St. Joseph’s College. She loved being a nurse and taking care of patients.

The true love of her life was her family, especially her son Joseph who has Down Syndrome. She dedicated her life to Joe, making sure he was happy, educated and fulfilled. He in turn loves his mother dearly. She and Sam enjoyed 59 years of marriage, traveling around the world and living in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Maryland, Joe with them every step in their journey. Sam absolutely adored her. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be very sadly missed.

A celebration of her life with take place in Pittston, Pa in the spring of 2020.