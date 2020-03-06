James “Jay Jay” Lesley Saunders, III, 41, of Newburg, MD passed away on February 29, 2020.

Jay Jay was born in Washington, DC on February 12, 1979 to Spider Saunders and Brenda McDonnell. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Marie Saunders and Al and Doris Shives; brother, Kermit Otis Saunders. In addition to his parents, Jay Jay is survived by his step-father, Lawrence J. McDonnell; children, James and Abigal Wright and Alyssa Smith; cousins, Dana Brinson, Jessica Brinson and Fred Saunders.

Jay Jay loved working on the water. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Methodist Men’s Yard Sale.

The family will receive friends on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10 AM until service time at 12 noon at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, LaPlata, MD. Interment to follow at the Christ Church Cemetery, Wayside, MD.

Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com

