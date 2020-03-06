Woman Charged with Threats of Mass Violence and Arson Threats After Calling in Bomb Threat to Walmart

On March 3, 2020 at about 8:30 p.m. police were called to the Walmart at 6721 Chesapeake Center Drive for a bomb threat.

The caller called a WalMart customer service center and threatened to blow up the store, specifically mentioning an employee by name. As a result, approximately 200 employees and customers were evacuated from the store. At least 10 police units and 3 Anne Arundel County Fire units responded to the store. The store was locked down for over an hour as police K-9 units conducted a sweep. No explosive devices were located and the store was reopened.

Northern District Detectives conducted an investigation and eventually identified a suspect. A warrant was obtained charging her with threats of mass violence, arson threats, and telephone misuse.

On the morning of 3/6/2020 detectives arrested the suspect and executed a search warrant at her residence. They recovered evidence pertaining to the threats, but no explosives or bomb making materials were found.

Chelsea Leigh Felesky, 31, of Glen Burnie, has been charged with Threats of Mass Violence, Arson Threats, and Telephone Misuse, and is currently being held on a no bond status.

