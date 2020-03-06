St. Mary’s County Government Working with Local Officials Provide Response and Information for COVID-19

The St. Mary’s County Government is committed to providing timely and accurate information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to citizens.

Governor Hogan declared a State of Emergency March 5, 2020 as Maryland has three confirmed coronavirus cases as of press time. The County Emergency Services Department, Emergency Management Division, has elevated out Emergency Operations Command (EOC) from a normal status to “enhanced.” An Enhanced Status is when an incident requires additional monitoring and resources.

The Department of Emergency Services, Emergency Management Division, will provide a brief to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Tuesday, March 10, 2020, during the regular business meeting at approximately 9:40 a.m. Residents can view the briefing on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95, available on Atlantic Broadband Cable. There will also be a live stream of the meeting on the county government YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/vq5fsg5.

Commissioner President Randy Guy stated “We are concerned about the latest reports of coronavirus cases being confirmed in Maryland but feel that St. Mary’s County is very prepared. While there is no cause for alarm for our residents, it is important to stay informed through credible sources like the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Health Department and their links are found on our St. Mary’s County Government website.”

As a reminder, these are the most effective preventive measures: Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid close contact (within 6 feet of distance) with people who are sick. Stay home when sick. Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and dispose of the tissue in the trash. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information, a link to the most current information from the St. Mary’s County Health Department is on our webpage at www.stmarysmd.com.