The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6:15 pm, the suspect brought a four-pack of wine to the checkout counter at HV Liquors in San Souci Plaza in California. When asked for identification, the suspect fled the store with the wine. She was last seen getting into a silver Toyota Corolla with a temporary registration tag.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Alvin Beishline at 301-475-4200, ext. 78019 or email alvin.beishline@stmarysmd.com. Case # 13561-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

