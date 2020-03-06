William (Bill) Amund Johnson, 84, of Brandywine, MD passed away on March 1, 2020 at Restore Health Rehabilitation, White Plains. Bill was born in New Leipzig, North Dakota on October 7, 1935 to the late William M. Johnson and the late Mary G. Drashil Johnson.

Bill joined the US Navy after college and proudly served from 1956 until his honorable separation in 1959. After Bill left the military, he made his way from ND to MD to begin his career in the FBI and would later retire as the Sergeant of Homicide-Evidence Unit for the Prince George’s County Police Department. He had a long career as a police officer retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service. He was an active member of the F.O.P. 89.

He married his beloved wife, Anna Marie Heinz Johnson in Oct. 8, 1960. They welcomed 3 children into their family. Anna and Bill were happily married for 45 years until her passing in 2005. Bill is survived by his 3 children, Curtis Johnson Sr. (Cathy), Mary Serpe (Angelo) and Kim Waldvogel (Perry) and 5 grandsons Curtis Jr., Randy, Joey, AJ and Gavin. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife and his parents.

When not spending time with his family, Bill’s favorite things to do were go out to breakfast and watching sports. He loved the Washington Redskins, Army Navy games, Notre Dame, Maryland Terps and NASCAR. He spent his winters traveling to Florida.

Interment with military honors will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1pm at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com