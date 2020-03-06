Carroll Michael Milburn, Sr. “Big Mike”, 73 of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Valley Lee, MD passed away on March 2, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 19, 1945 in Leonardtown, MD, and he was the loving son of the late Georgia Marie Barnes Milburn and John Raymond Milburn. Carroll is survived by his children Tanga Mills of California, MD, Angela Shade of Lexington Park, MD, Carroll Michael Milburn, Jr. of California, MD, Michelle Milburn of Lexington Park, MD, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Along with his siblings Joseph Milburn of California, MD, and Grace Cleckley of Brandywine, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings John Milburn, Jr. and Janet Milburn.

Carroll was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduate of Great Mills High School Great Mills, MD. He laid asphalt for years with F & P Asphalting, and worked at Evans Seafood for many years.

Carroll loved the water.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be David Carroll, Carroll Milburn, Jr, Juwan Carroll, Derrick Carroll, Darius Robinson, and Joseph David Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keyshawn Barnes, Keonte Yorkshire, Carlos Carroll, Robert White, Herb Uzzell and Roger Barnes.