Francis Eugene “Gene” Abell, 76, of California, MD suddenly returned to his heavenly home on March 4, 2020.

Gene was born on May 7, 1943 to Harry Benedict Abell, Sr. and Mary Catherine Guy Abell. He lived his entire life on his family’s farm, close to his parents, sister, and brothers.

Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a Helicopter Mechanic (Crew Chief) in Landstuhl Germany from 1964 to 1966. He began his civil service career in 1968, supporting the Data Acquisition Branch and then the Airborne Instrumentation Calibration (AIC) Lab of the Technical Support Division, Naval Air Test Center, Patuxent River, MD. He spent many years as an Electrical Engineering Technician supporting Naval Electrical Power Systems as both a civil servant and most recently as a contractor for Eagle Systems, Inc. Gene was a jack-of-all-trades and had a few other jobs in his lifetime with memories he enjoyed sharing…Sears, Wal-Mart’s Electronics Department, Boeing’s F-18 program, Southern Maryland Greenhouses, and his own lawn mower repair service.

Gene volunteered his time with Vacations for Vets, Mission of Mercy, and helping his wife, Denita, and Dr. Martin Barley with the Smith Island Dental Clinic and Guatemalan mission efforts.

Gene was truly a one of a kind, a force of kindness, and a good happy grump wrapped into the most genius and generous soul. He enjoyed spending time with his family. To Gene, there were no strangers, only friends he had not yet met. He was a mentor, teacher, father-figure, brother, and dear friend to many. He was wise about many things and always willing to give a hand – always teaching and sharing his wealth of “how-to” tips. He was an avid storyteller with both words and pictures.

Gene enjoyed going to concerts, helping others, and throwing darts with his family and friends with the Tri-County Darts Association (TRICODA).

Gene is survived by his wife Denita, who he married on June 12, 1998, son Michael Abell of Riverview, Florida; daughters: Wendi Cunningham of California, MD, Sarah Wiegand (JR Lang) and Theresa (Teri) McCampbell (Sean) of Great Mills, MD; grandchildren: David Kimball Jr. and Brooklyn of Great Mills, MD, Tyler and Noah Marks of California, MD, and Destiny and Kevin McCampbell of Great Mills, MD; siblings Cathy Bos (Dick), Harry (Rita) Abell, Wayne (Rita) Abell, and Bill (Melva) Abell of California, MD, and Les Abell of Orlando, FL; many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sons Joey and Chris Abell.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the V.F.W Post 2632, 23282 Three Notch Rd, California, MD 20619 in California, MD from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a celebration of Gene’s life at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653, Vacation for Vets, 22673 Pops Way, California, MD 20619, and the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.