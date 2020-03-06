James Franklin Brooks, Sr. “Frankie”, 74 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on March 3, 2020 in Hollywood, MD. He was born on July 19, 1945 in Leonardtown, MD, and he is the loving son of the late Mary Blanche Heard . Frankie is survived by his wife Cynthia Brooks, his children James Brooks, Jr. (Susan) of Lexington Park, MD, Victoria Lamb (David) of California, MD, and Caroline Brooks (Alan) of Lexington Park, MD, his grandchildren David Lamb, Jr. and Kaitlyn Lamb. Along with siblings Walter Brooks, Michael Brooks, Marvin Brooks, Mary (Patsy) Parker, Margaret Brooks, and Peggy Tippett. He is also survived by his brother in laws Willie Ridgell (Aggie), John Morrison (Beverly) and sister in law Frannie Evans (Bobby). He was preceded in death by his mother and father in law John and Ruth Ridgell, and his siblings David Brooks, Sr., Joseph Brooks, Richard Brooks, and Mary Helen Brooks.

Frankie was a very quiet hardworking man. He spent most of his time with his wife, Cynthia, whom he met in an elevator in 2001, they later married in 2011. He was a perfectionist and reliable bricklayer. Frankie enjoyed crabbing, fishing, and just staying home. He survived by his precious Yorkies; Tubby, Ruthie, and Little Girl. He had a special love for them. Frankie had three best friends that he cherished; James Abell, John Boy Chapman, and Johnny (Buck) Swales.

A very special heart felt thanks to not only his Doctor but his friend, Dr. Colleen Jude who has taken care of him since 2017, she has a special place in our hearts, always and forever.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mary Dryden officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be James Abell, John Boy Chapman, Walter Brooks, Marvin Brooks, Kenny Heard, and Sonny Pessagno.