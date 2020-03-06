Prince Georges County Warrant and Fugitive Division Arrest Man for Second Degree Rape of Minor

The Office of The Sheriff’s Warrant and Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Joseph Kenneth Toyer on March 3, 2020, on a warrant for Second Degree Rape obtained by county police on February 14, 2020.

According to the warrant on August 1, 2019, a minor victim alleged that Toyer had engaged in sexual intercourse with them at a residence in Clinton, Maryland. Detectives investigations resulted in the identification of Toyer as the suspect.

On March 3, 2020, deputies’ investigation led them to an address in Clinton. When deputies knocked on the door, Toyer answered, was served the warrant, placed into custody, and safely transported to the Prince Georges County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, without incident.

Toyer is also charged with Sodomy-Generally, Sex Offence Third Degree, Perverted Practice, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Fourth Degree-Sexual Contact.

