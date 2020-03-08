Governor Releases Statement Regarding Potential Coronavirus Exposure Risk at Event in Maryland

Earlier today, the New Jersey Department of Health notified the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) that a person confirmed to have Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19, was in Maryland from February 27-March 1, 2020, attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor. Those who attended or worked at the conference may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19.

MDH immediately notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the governor’s office notified officials at the White House and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Immediately after learning of this individual’s interactions in our state, we began coordinating with the White House, the CDC and federal officials, the New Jersey Department of Health, Prince George’s County officials, and conference organizers,” said Governor Hogan. “Due to the scale of this conference, we are urging attendees who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to immediately reach out to their health care provider. We are providing this update not to unnecessarily raise alarm, but in the interest of full transparency and out of an abundance of caution.”

MDH recommends that members of the public who attended this event monitor themselves for symptoms of a respiratory infection including fever, cold-like symptoms, cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Persons who attended this event should check their temperature twice a day and notify their health care provider and local health department if their temperature exceeds 100.4 or if they develop a respiratory illness. They should remain at home until they receive instructions about next steps from their health care provider or local health department.

Maryland residents who have questions about this information are encouraged to contact 2-1-1 to talk to a helpline representative.