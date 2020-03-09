Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the J&M Service Center on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening other vehicles.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Ram pickup truck with fire showing from the Passenger compartment and Engine compartment.

Personnel extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. One nearby vehicle suffered minor damage from the exposure.

Firefighters reported the fire started in the engine compartment, however, the cause is currently unknown.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene, it is unknown if they are investigating at this time.

No Injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when details become available.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bKlnRAR1Kpw" width="770" height="440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>