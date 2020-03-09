Drug Dealer in St. Mary’s County Sentenced to Sixteen 16 Years in Prison

Deon Lamont Jones, 29, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin and sentenced to sixteen 16 years in prison.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted the Defendant and would like to thank Maryland State Police Master Trooper J. Preston for his investigation of this case.
Jones was found in possession of over forty (40) heroin capsules.
