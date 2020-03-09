Drug Dealer in St. Mary’s County Sentenced to Sixteen 16 Years in Prison

March 9, 2020
Deon Lamont Jones, 29

Deon Lamont Jones, 29, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin and sentenced to sixteen 16 years in prison.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted the Defendant and would like to thank Maryland State Police Master Trooper J. Preston for his investigation of this case.

Jones was found in possession of over forty (40) heroin capsules.

12 Responses to Drug Dealer in St. Mary’s County Sentenced to Sixteen 16 Years in Prison

  1. AlumniUMD on March 9, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Wow, did they really have to include his shirt logo? Not the best advertisement for UMD.

  2. Really on March 9, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    WOW, with 16 years in prison he can some more stupid neck tattoos.

  3. Good on March 9, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    What would be nice is if states could ban people from living in the state after their sentence

  4. Sam I Am on March 9, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Always been a COMPLETE POS,, Throw the key of this TRASH once and for all that makes 30 years between Calvert and St Marys, Hope he likes being someone girl friend in Jail hope it rots in there

  5. Anonymous on March 9, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Awesome

  6. Anonymous on March 9, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Good Riddance POS

  7. Peter on March 9, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Proof read!

  8. Bull on March 9, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Sentenced to 16 years. Let’s translate that shall we, I bet he’s out walking the hood before school starts back up in the fall.

  9. Anonymous on March 9, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Bye

  10. usernametaken on March 9, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Should have been 40 years, 1 year per capsule. Guy has 3 pages in Maryland Judiciary, obviously past behavior was not considered.

  11. Anonymous on March 9, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    great, are we going to get a press release when there’s no conviction, too? are we going to get a press release when the charges are dropped? why just a press release ….. for the convictions?

  12. itiswhatitis on March 10, 2020 at 7:30 am

    Back to prison he goes! He was already sentenced in Calvert probably the week before! WTH?! His poor children are going to be grown before he gets out. What a loser. Can’t you get a honest job and live a normal life

