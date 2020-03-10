Patuxent Habitat and Home Depot Lend a Helping Hand to Local Veteran

Former Commander Harry Metzler an Army veteran from Vietnam war era has helped hundreds of veterans through his role at the DAV Chapter 26. Recently Mr. Metzler had fallen in his bathroom, when there was no one home to help him get back on his feet.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity had heard about this and wanted to make sure this wouldn’t happen again. We reached out to the Patuxent River SEABEE’S to help us renovate the bathroom and make it handicap accessible for him. We removed all bathroom fixtures, drywall and floors.



We then installed new walk– in shower, commode, new vanity with sink & faucets, new flooring, new lighting fixtures, new drywall and paint. This amazing group of volunteers worked 247 hours over a period of five days renovating this bathroom for a very deserving veteran!

We were able to assist Harry through a grant from Home Depot and funds we received from our Warrior 5K Fun Run Walk! We would not have been able to complete this remodel without the experience and patience of these guys! Thank you SEABEE’S!

The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veteran Critical Repair Program is designed to repair homes for military veterans and their families. The program will assist with repairs identified in Habitat’s Critical Home Repair guidelines that may vary from roof repair and structural wall repairs to installing wheel chair ramps and remodeling bathrooms to be easily used by veterans with disabilities.

If you would like to donate or volunteer for any projects including the veteran programs please call Laurie at 301-863-6227 email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org for more information.

