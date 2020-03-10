The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Hollywood

March 10, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 6:20 pm, while in the Early Bird Liquor store in Hollywood, the suspect concealed two bottles of alcohol in his clothing and left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Luffey at 301-475-4200, ext. 72335 or email benjamin.luffey@stmarysmd.com. Case # 10864-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


11 Responses to The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Hollywood

  1. Anonymous on March 10, 2020 at 7:00 am

    I wonder why now, 3 weeks after the robbery

    Reply
  2. Humanracehaspeaked on March 10, 2020 at 7:02 am

    That’s mayday Malone if I’ve ever seen him. Guess those 3 men and a baby residual checks weren’t cutting it.

    Reply
  3. I am just wondering on March 10, 2020 at 7:09 am

    Wow! he’s stealing. I wonder how much time that sob will get in Jail?????

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on March 10, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Looks like Ted Dansua from Cheers.

    Reply
  5. Sam Malone on March 10, 2020 at 7:28 am

    Ted Danson! Well, Cheers to you too …

    Reply
  6. Say what on March 10, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Ted Danson?

    Reply
  7. Joe on March 10, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Actor Ted Danson? Maybe James Woods? If the picture were any more pixelated we’d be looking for 16 bit Mario or Luigi.

    Reply
  8. Cheers on March 10, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Ted Danson researching a new role?

    Reply
  9. Rick Steele on March 10, 2020 at 7:48 am

    It appears to be Ted Danson! I believe he still lives in Santa Monica, California (not California, MD). He’s a germaphobe, thus the bottles of alcohol he took must have been for “cleansing. Cheap bastard!

    Reply
  10. Charles on March 10, 2020 at 7:55 am

    Ted Danson?

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on March 10, 2020 at 8:00 am

    isnt this the guy bill from best buy????

    Reply

