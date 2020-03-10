The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Hollywood

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 6:20 pm, while in the Early Bird Liquor store in Hollywood, the suspect concealed two bottles of alcohol in his clothing and left the store without paying for them.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Luffey at 301-475-4200, ext. 72335 or email benjamin.luffey@stmarysmd.com. Case # 10864-20
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
