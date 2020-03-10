Wanted Virginia Man Leads Police on Manhunt, Arrested in La Plata without Incident

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a violent domestic situation in the Caroline Pines neighborhood in Ruther Glen, Virginia.

The investigation revealed that an altercation began with several residents, and during the altercation, the suspect, Ricky Alan Heinbaugh Jr., age 27, of Ruther Glen, produced an firearm and shot in the direction of a victim, the victim was not struck by the gunfire, however, the victims vehicle was struck.

The suspect fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement and as a precaution, schools in the vicinity were placed on lockdown for an extended period of time. Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and State Police Aviation and County K9 services were utilized and conducted an extensive search of the area, the suspect was not found.



Later in the evening, police received a tip which led investigators from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Unit to a location in La Plata, Maryland.

Heinbaugh was arrested without incident and is currently being held in Charles County awaiting extradition back to Virginia. Caroline Commonwealth’s Attorney John Mahoney has already begun the process of extradition.

Upon Heinbaughs arrival back to Virginia, he will be charges with Possession of Firearm by Violent Felon, Three counts of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Three county’s of Brandishing a Firearm.

Caroline County Chief Deputy Major Scott Moser stated, “It was only through the cooperative efforts of both citizens and many law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions that the suspect was located and arrested so quickly. Our partners at the United States Marshals Service, the Virginia State Police and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were invaluable. We’d like to thank all those who helped, and the citizens who provided information to enable us to apprehend this suspect so quickly.”

Heinbaugh is being held without bail in Charles County, Maryland waiting to be extradited to Caroline County, VA.

Heinbaugh was convicted of Malicious Wounding after an attack on another Caroline County man in 2013, where Circuit Court Judge Patricia Kelly found Heinbaugh guilty for the beating of his half sister’s boyfriend. Two other men were charged in connection with the same incident, Clarence “Trey” Limbrick of Woodford, whose trial results are not currently known, and Nicholas Andert, of La Plata Maryland, who was later found not guilty of malicious wounding during a jury trial

