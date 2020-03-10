Senator Jack Bailey Announces Additional State Funding for St. Mary’s County Projects

Senator Jack Bailey announced today that he has secured additional State funding for projects in District 29 in the State Budget. A Supplemental Budget released by Governor Larry Hogan includes funding for two of Senator Bailey’s funding priorities for this session. This Supplemental Budget includes $200,000 for a study determining the possibility of establishing a new behavioral health crisis center in Southern Maryland.

This Supplemental Budget also includes over $460,000 in additional funding for Historic St. Mary’s City, including funds to support their ongoing archeological work.

This supplemental funding is in addition to $200,000 that Senator Bailey secured in the State’s Capital Budget for the Regional Agricultural Center that is being planned in St. Mary’s County.

Following the release of the Governor’s Supplemental Budget, Senator Bailey issued the following statement:



“I am happy to report that District 29 continues to have a successful session in Annapolis with the additional funding that has been provided in the Governor’s Supplemental Budget after my request.

Having access to a Behavioral Health Crisis Facility in Southern Maryland would be critical to saving lives in our community. I am extremely pleased to start this process, and I am extremely grateful to Governor Hogan for including this funding in the Budget for this year so that our history can be appreciated by future generations.

I am committed to providing the resources that our many historic sites in District 29, including Historic St. Mary’s City, need to be successful and continue to serve not only as important parts of our history, but also as great reasons for people to visit Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. I will work with colleagues in the General Assembly to ensure this money remains in the Budget.

I also know that many people in Southern Maryland are concerned about the proposal to cut funding for the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland. Support for USMSM continues to be a high priority for our region. I am extremely optimistic that the full funding for USMSM will be included when the Senate takes up the Budget next week.”

