Constance “Connie” Jo May, passed away on 5th March 2020 at her home in Hurlock MD after a long battle with small cell lung cancer. Connie was born in Baltimore August 28th 1940.

Connie is survived by her husband of 60 Years Duncan (Duke) May III of Hurlock, MD

Four Children and their spouses; Duncan (Duke) & Kathleen May IV of Hollywood MD, Daniel May and Nicolette May of Port Republic, MD, Deborah May & Freddie Melton of Myrtle Beach SC, and Eric and Chrissy May of Ft. Lauderdale FL.

Nine Grandchildren & spouses; Eileen & Mike Wells, Kevin and Valerie Ripple, Duncan (Duke) & Samantha May V, Danielle and Jon Philipp, Keith May, Rachael & Geronimo Caesar, Jessica Davis, Dana and Ryan Tippett, Mozart May

Seven Great Grandchildren; Alana, Rachel, and Conner Wells; Evan Ripple; Sylas, Luke, and Lyla Philipps.

Connie is best known for her continuous smile, kindness, and unbelievable strength.

There will be a celebration of life in Calvert County (May/June) to be post at a later date.