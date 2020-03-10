Yvonne Palmans Coykendall, 98, of California, MD passed away on March 4, 2020 at Discovery Commons at Wildewood in California, MD.

She was born on June 23, 1921 in Antwerp, Belgium to the late Jacques Marie Louise Palmans and Josephine Eugene Potier.

Yvonne was married to the love of her life, Lt. Colonel Frederick Walter Coykendall Sr., on May 1, 1947 for 45 years until his passing in 1992. She was a devoted wife and mother. Fluent in a number of languages, she adapted readily to frequent changes of duty station from Turkey to Germany and eventually the U.S. Her ability to resolutely handle whatever hardships came her way was always one of her most distinguishing traits.

In the 1960’s Yvonne and her husband moved to Hollywood and enjoyed many years of activities and friendships in St. Mary’s County. She is survived by her children: Frederick Walter Coykendall, Jr. and Caroline Patricia D’Aguiar, and her grandchildren Benjamin Thatcher and Diane Thatcher Kidder.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service by Pastor Rob McNutt at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

