Charles Edward Greenwell, Sr. “Charlie”,82 of Hollywood, MD passed away on March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 5, 1937 in Solomon’s, MD and was the son of the late Emily Kate McGee Greenwell and Joseph Frederick Greenwell.

Charlie was the loving husband of Elizabeth M. Greenwell, whom he married on June 25, 1962 in California, MD. Charlie is survived by his children Robin Dalton of Hollywood, MD, Margaret Smith (Frank) of California, MD. Charles Edward Greenwell, Jr. (Tracey) of Huntingtown, MD, Glen Greenwell of Hollywood, MD, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren 7 step-great-grandchildren. Along with his brother Clarence Greenwell of Hollywood, MD. He was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Gray and brother Joseph Aloysius Greenwell and son in law Dale Dalton.

Charlie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. He worked for C.A. Bean in Construction. Charlie was a Baltimore Orioles fan, he loved the outdoors, feeding the birds, planting and taking care of his flowers and yard, he enjoyed going to Burchmart every morning for his coffee and doughnut.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Franz, Frank Smith, Jr, Ronald Blackwell, William Bean, Donnie Bean, and Francis Garner.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Smith, III, Charles E. Greenwell, Jr, Glenn Greenwell, Gary Callis, Brian Cuffley, Jimmy Harding, and Clarence Greenwell.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 260 Leonardtown, MD 20650.