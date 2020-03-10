Soon Ja Park, 71, of Waldorf, MD passed away on March 2, 2020 at Inova Mt. Vernon Hospital.

Born in Seoul, South Korea on July 2, 1948 the daughter to the late Foo Dong Park and Yi Soon Park, she is survived by her sons, Andrew Barber and Nevin Barber; one brother; five sisters; and two grandchildren.

Soon was employed as a realtor. She enjoyed going to the gym and playing bingo. Soon was happiest traveling.

Visitation will be held on March 11, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Funeral Service will begin at 11AM; Interment to follow in Heritage Memorial Cemetery (13472 Poplar Hill Rd., Waldorf, MD). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.