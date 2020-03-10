John Daniel “Danny” Gibson, 36, of Brandywine, MD passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

He was born on December 11, 1983 in Clinton, Maryland to Julia Marie (Nutwell) Gibson of Brandywine, MD and the late John Frederick Gibson.

Danny graduated from Gwynn Park High School and went on to become an Administrative Assistant for Homeland Security. He felt great pride in his position and made many wonderful friends during his employment as a civil servant.

A man who loved the outdoors, he enjoyed camping and spending time in nature. His knowledge of everything made him a master at trivia. If you needed a random fact, Danny was your man. He was so talented at so many things, and his love for wood-working has left his family with many pieces to cherish for generations. An avid sports fan, Danny rooted for his beloved Dallas Cowboys in the fall and when the birds began singing their spring song, he’d put on his Orioles jersey and make his way to the ballpark.

Above all, Danny loved his family and friends. He was a comedian, a flirt, a compassionate man who was always willing to help out a friend in need. Danny had a heart of gold. We are all blessed to have known such a kind, caring man and although we will miss his smile, the family will take solace in knowing he is in his heavenly home, talking sports with his dad.

Danny is survived by his mother, Julia Gibson; siblings, Jacob Gibson (Nancy) of White Plains, MD, Stacie Nolan (John) of Olney, MD, Sarah Gibson (Michael Reb)of Denver, CO and Laura Gray (Jon) of Annapolis, MD; one (1) niece, Nora Gray; and two (2) nephews, Caleb Reb and Drew Gibson. He was preceded in death by his father, John Frederick Gibson.

Interment will be private.

