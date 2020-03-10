Ann Schnebly Hoover, 85, of Tall Timbers, MD, passed away on March 5, 2020, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 24, 1934, in Hagerstown, MD, to the late Frederick Fockler and Catharine Schnebly.

On June 11, 1955, Ann married the love of her life Terrence David “Terry” Hoover in York, PA, where they both grew up. Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage, most of which was spent in the Boston area where she and Terry raised their four children. She was a graduate of Northeastern University, where she earned a BA in Anthropology. Soon after, she had successful careers in technology and social work. She and Terry retired to Tall Timbers Maryland in 1999.

Ann was a talented cook and an avid reader. She was a Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Club at St. Mary’s County. She helped rescue Springer Spaniels; she was a member of the Red Hat Society, a volunteer at the Piney Point Lighthouse, and was a skilled knitter. She traveled the world visiting her children and grandchildren in Asia, Europe and Africa. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by her children T. David Hoover, Jr. (Marion) of Ridgway, CO, John F. Hoover (Kathyrine) of Fairfax, VA, Andrew Allen Hoover (Kay) of Eugene, OR and Elizabeth Ann Hoover of Tall Timbers, MD; her sisters, Jane Messersmith (Craig) and Fran Zaniello (Tom) of Washington, DC, and her grandchildren: Terrence Hoover, Patrick Hoover, Calder Hoover, Adrienne Hoover, Mariam Hoover and Kareena Hoover.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, PA