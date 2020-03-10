Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member and Past Fire Chief George Fairfax

It is with sadness the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of Past Fire Chief George Fairfax.

As arrangements are made they will be posted here and on the Fire Department website. BDVFD.org

Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute – Southern Maryland Regional Training Center – posted the following message on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that MFRI has lost one of our past Coordinator’s George Fairfax. He passed away last night. We have heard many stories of his time with MFRI and we cherish the years he served with us. I personally only knew him for the past year or so, but I enjoyed talking with him. We send our respects and condolences to his wife and family, our fellow instructor and George’s brother, Keith Fairfax and his family, plus all of his family and friends that have known him over the years. Rest in peace”

La Plata Volunteer Fire Department – “We lost a legendary fire service hero this morning. Chief George Fairfax worked tirelessly to train generations of firefighters. He pushed you to achieve the highest level of excellence and was a “fireman’s fireman.” The Southern Maryland region has benefited greatly from the influence of this giant of a man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fairfax Family and all of his fire service family!”

