St. Mary’s County Health Department Seeking Community/Contractor Health Nurse

St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking a contractor/community health nurse for a period of three (3) months beginning March 30, 2020 through June 30, 2020 with a possibility of extension, to provide infectious disease/outbreak case investigations, phone call screening, and emergency planning for the Public Health Preparedness & Response Division.
This position is a full-time position, 40 hours week. Work can be on-site in Leonardtown location or remote, Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Some weekends, holidays, or on-call requirement.
Compensation: $40-$50/hour commiserate with experience
Contractor selected for this contract:
- Experience in community public health and infectious disease
- Have preferred experience with infectious disease case management and monitoring, disease surveillance, provider/community education, viral testing,specimen collection, and handling of specimens.
- Must have current unencumbered license to practice as Registered Nurse in the state of Maryland
- Must have own liability insurance, independently maintained by contractor
Interested contractors shall submit a resume and cover letter that shall include the following:
- A brief summary of experience
- Description of capacity to conduct the work specified
- Proposed hourly rate
Proposals may be emailed to terry.prochnow@maryland.gov or hand delivered to the St. Mary’s County Health Department, 21580 Peabody Street, PO Box 316, Leonardtown, Md 20650. Attn: Terry Prochnow Questions regarding the project and proposal may be directed to Terry Prochnow Director of Public Health and Preparedness Division at terry.prochnow@maryland.gov or 301-475-4330.