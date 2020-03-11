St. Mary’s County Health Department Seeking Community/Contractor Health Nurse

St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking a contractor/community health nurse for a period of three (3) months beginning March 30, 2020 through June 30, 2020 with a possibility of extension, to provide infectious disease/outbreak case investigations, phone call screening, and emergency planning for the Public Health Preparedness & Response Division.

This position is a full-time position, 40 hours week. Work can be on-site in Leonardtown location or remote, Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Some weekends, holidays, or on-call requirement.

Compensation: $40-$50/hour commiserate with experience

Contractor selected for this contract:

Experience in community public health and infectious disease

Have preferred experience with infectious disease case management and monitoring, disease surveillance, provider/community education, viral testing,specimen collection, and handling of specimens.

Must have current unencumbered license to practice as Registered Nurse in the state of Maryland

Must have own liability insurance, independently maintained by contractor

Interested contractors shall submit a resume and cover letter that shall include the following:

A brief summary of experience

Description of capacity to conduct the work specified

Proposed hourly rate

Proposals may be emailed to terry.prochnow@maryland.gov or hand delivered to the St. Mary’s County Health Department, 21580 Peabody Street, PO Box 316, Leonardtown, Md 20650. Attn: Terry Prochnow Questions regarding the project and proposal may be directed to Terry Prochnow Director of Public Health and Preparedness Division at terry.prochnow@maryland.gov or 301-475-4330.

