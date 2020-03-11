St. Mary’s County Health Department Seeking Community/Contractor Health Nurse

March 11, 2020

St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking a contractor/community health nurse for a period of three (3) months beginning March 30, 2020 through June 30, 2020 with a possibility of extension, to provide infectious disease/outbreak case investigations, phone call screening, and emergency planning for the Public Health Preparedness & Response Division.

This position is a full-time position, 40 hours week. Work can be on-site in Leonardtown location or remote, Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Some weekends, holidays, or on-call requirement.

Compensation: $40-$50/hour commiserate with experience

Contractor selected for this contract:

  • Experience in community public health and infectious disease
  • Have preferred experience with infectious disease case management and monitoring, disease surveillance, provider/community education, viral testing,specimen collection, and handling of specimens.
  • Must have current unencumbered license to practice as Registered Nurse in the state of Maryland
  • Must have own liability insurance, independently maintained by contractor

Interested contractors shall submit a resume and cover letter that shall include the following:

  • A brief summary of experience
  • Description of capacity to conduct the work specified
  • Proposed hourly rate

Proposals may be emailed to terry.prochnow@maryland.gov or hand delivered to the St. Mary’s County Health Department, 21580 Peabody Street, PO Box 316, Leonardtown, Md 20650. Attn: Terry Prochnow Questions regarding the project and proposal may be directed to Terry Prochnow Director of Public Health and Preparedness Division at terry.prochnow@maryland.gov or 301-475-4330.


This entry was posted on March 11, 2020 at 8:45 am and is filed under All News, County, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.