MDOT SHA Announces Roadwork and Flagging Operations in St. Mary’s County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin emergency work today, Wednesday, March 11, along MD 249 (Piney Point Road) in St. Mary’s County.

Crews will install approximately 150 linear feet of rip rap along the southbound MD 249 shoulder between Sheaffer Lane and Crowder Lane. Motorists can expect a single lane closure with a flagging operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All work is scheduled to be complete by Sunday, March 15, weather permitting.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and drivers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.

Flagging operations starting on weekdays at 9:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m., on Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) between Camp Brown Road and the Point Lookout State park entrance will be held for utility relocation