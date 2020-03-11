2020 Calvert Egg Drop to be Held on Saturday, April 4th at Patuxent High School in Lusby

SouthPoint Church – Lusby Campus has announced the 2020 Calvert Egg Drop. The event is held at Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd, Lusby, MD 20657 on Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

Calvert Egg Drop is a FREE, Family Event including:

30,000 candy and toy filled Easter eggs raining down from a helicopter!

Five age specific drop times for children newborn to 5th grade

Free bounce houses, games, and activities for PreK – Elementary kids

Food trucks and vendors on site with items available for purchase

The first Calvert Egg Drop drew more almost 1500 participants, and nearly 5,000 total attendees. SouthPoint has added an additional round to make room for more this year. Pre-Registration is highly encouraged, as walk up registration may not be available once capacity is reached. Register for free at CalvertEggDrop.com

“At SouthPoint, one of our values is that all people are loved and welcome. Events like The Calvert Egg Drop are intended to let our neighbors know that we are with them and for them. That there is a church that wants to partner with them to make our communities a place where kids thrive emotionally, physically, and spiritually.” Kyle Squire – Pastor, SouthPoint Lusby Campus.

SouthPoint Church is non-denominational church with two locations in Leonardtown and Lusby. For more information about SouthPoint, check out SouthPoint4u.com or find them on social media @southpoint4u.

SouthPoint is thankful for title sponsor Chick-fil-A First Colony, as well as Egg Drop sponsors Nicolletti’s, Calvert Crabs and Seafood, and Calvert Kettle Corn. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, go to CalvertEggDrop.com/Sponsor.

