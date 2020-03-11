CalvertHealth Medical Center Restricts Visitors During Peak Flu Season

As we enter the peak of influenza (flu) season, the rates are high and widespread throughout Maryland. CalvertHealth Medical Center (CHMC) is seeing a heavy volume of Emergency Room visits and admissions associated with the flu, particularly among children.

To limit the potential spread of influenza within the medical center and among patients, CHMC is limiting the visitation of the age of under 18 and those visiting that are experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms.

To protect patients and prevent the spread of influenza:

The first and best way to protect against the flu is to get a yearly vaccine for everyone in your household.

Wash your hands before and after visiting. Hand-sanitizing stations are located at all entrances and on each patient floor.

The use of masks will be encouraged for patients with flu-like symptoms. Masks are available at the Main Entrance and Emergency Department Entrance.

Do not visit if you are currently experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms or if you have recently been ill.

No visitor under the age of 18 may visit at this time.

Visitors experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms should also refrain from attending classes offered at CHMC. Classes or groups that involve visitors under the age of 18 may be relocated, postponed or cancelled during this time. For up-to-date information on course offerings visit CalvertHealthMedicine.org/Classes or call 410.535.8233.

CalvertHealth acknowledges that this policy may cause some inconvenience for many patients and their family members; however, patient safety and the overall health of the community is the health system’s primary concern.

Click here for more information on how to protect yourself and your loved ones. There are several resources available through the Calvert County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control about the flu and how to keep you and your family healthy this season. Go to the link below for more.

Calvert County Health Department: https://www.calverthealth.org/healthupdates/flumicro.htm