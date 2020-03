On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at approximately 1:40 p.m., firefighters from prince Frederick and surrounding departments responded to the area of Route 231 and Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported commercial vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, units found a well engulfed motorhome. The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.

No known injuries have been reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.