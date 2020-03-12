Margaret J. “Margie” Barton, 91, of Lusby, Maryland, died on March 7, 2020. Margie was born on September 5, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Paul Csinicsek and Anna (Frombach) Csinicsek.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles R. Barton. She is survived by her children Diana Newman (Glenn), Paul Barton, and Beverly Fitzgerald and five grandchildren Jonathan Barton (Aloysha), Shannon Barton, Bucky Jr. Fitzgerald, Kyle Newman, and Jeremy Barton.

A celebration of her life will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Historic Church, 90 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688 on April 17, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by burial at Our Lady Star of the Sea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Our Lady Star of the Sea New Church Fund, 90 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688.