Historic St. Mary’s City Cancels Maryland Day Ceremony

Given the public concern about the danger of public gatherings and transmission of COVID-19, with an abundance of caution, Historic St. Mary’s City is canceling this year’s Maryland Day ceremony (originally scheduled at 1 p.m. on March 21) as well the Maryland Dove symposium (scheduled for March 14).

To stay up-to-date with the State’s response, visit www.Health.Maryland.gov

Visitors are still invited to visit the outdoor living history museum free of charge on March 21. Living history sites will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Plan to visit the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation to see heritage breed cows, pigs and chickens, and the Woodland Indian Hamlet to learn about the people and culture that were here before Maryland.

Step on board Maryland Dove to imagine the risk taken on the original journey in 1634; explore the reconstructed Town Center, the place for all government business in the 1600s; and the St. John’s Site Museum to examine what archaeology has discovered; travel through two hundred years in the Struggle for Freedom, as this important exhibit shares the story of the hardships of enslavement, the struggles through emancipation, and the celebration of a family living together in the early 20th century.

