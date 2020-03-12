The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Announce 2020 Fan Fest on Saturday, April 18th, 2020

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will hold their 2020 Fan Fest at Regency Furniture Stadium on April 18th from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Fan Fest is a free event with fun for all ages. It is our fans’ first opportunity to meet the Blue Crabs players, pick up their ticket packages, take part in Pinch’s Spring Egg Hunt, and engage in interactive games and activities, such as a petting zoo and pony rides.

The event will kick off at 6:00 AM when the U.S. Army begins the 2020 Norwegian Ruck March at the front gates of Regency Furniture Stadium. The Ruck March will go to City Hall in La Plata, and the soldiers will return to the stadium around 1:00 PM at the conclusion of Fan Fest.

At 9:00 AM, all you can eat breakfast with the players will begin with the purchase of a special ticket in the Legend’s Club. Breakfast with the players is a unique opportunity to eat with and get to know our players, and is the only event at Fan Fest that requires purchase.

This year’s Fan Fest will feature a few brand-new elements. In addition to a player autograph station on the concourse, fans will have the opportunity to play games and participate in ice breakers with our players. Additionally, all fans can go into a petting zoo and ride ponies for free in Pinch’s Playground.

Pinch’s Egg Hunt will feature thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes scattered around the stadium for kids to search and find. Kids ages 2-4 will hunt at 10:00 AM, ages 5-8 will search at 11:00 AM, and ages 9-12 will go on their egg hunt at 12:00 PM. Kids can also go to our face painter located on the concourse.

At 11:00 AM, the Blue Crabs 2020 Open Tryouts check-in will begin, with the tryouts beginning at 12:00 PM. Fans are encouraged to cheer on the prospective players.

“Fan Fest is one of the most exciting days of the year. It feels like baseball season, it smells like baseball season, and the stadium is filled with excitement,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.