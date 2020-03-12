Charles County Public Schools Cancel All Out of State Field Trips

Starting today, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is canceling all out-of-state field trips. Superintendent Kimberly A. Hill made the decision to cancel out-of-state travel following advice received today from the Maryland State Department of Education, in coordination with the Maryland Department of Health.

The school system is not, at this time, canceling any trips or athletic events occurring in Maryland. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) has state semi-final and state final basketball games continuing as scheduled. St. Charles High School boys’ basketball team is set to play Thursday at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland, College Park and the Westlake High School girls’ basketball team is slated to play Friday at the SECU Arena on the campus of Towson University. Monitor the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com for any changes.

“CCPS continues to work with the medical professionals at the Charles County Department of Health, and we are relying on their medical expertise to guide us as we make decisions,” Hill said. CCPS will coordinate with the health department before making decisions to cancel school or in-state activities. While there are confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, there have been none reported in Charles County.

Hill is keeping staff and parents informed through letters that provide preventative actions like frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and encouraging students and staff to stay home if they are sick. School system staff is also reviewing and updating emergency operations plans, which include additional cleaning of buildings and how CCPS might provide academic and food services to families if needed. “By working together with other community agencies, our goal is to be prepared and avoid panic,” Hill said.

Decisions by other agencies, school systems and universities to close facilities could impact student travel or participation in activities at in-state venues outside of Charles County. Schools will alert parents of any schedule changes or cancellations.