The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Announce State Basketball Games to be Held in Closed Gyms

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), Towson University and the University of Maryland, College Park, announced last night that the St. Charles High School boys’ basketball game Thursday, March 12, at College Park and the Westlake High School girls’ basketball game at Towson on Friday, March 13, will be held in a closed gym format.

Due to the closed gym format, there are restrictions on who can attend the games. Ticket refunds will be made to those who have purchased tickets online. The MPSSAA is working to arrange a livestream of the games.

Those who are permitted to attend the games include:

Essential tournament staff

Participating teams limited to the official party of 21 as determined by the MPSSAA

The certified athletic trainer of participating teams

Game officials

Parents or legal guardians of participating players

The significant other of coaching staff

The superintendent or the superintendent’s designee for athletics

The school principal and

The school athletic director.