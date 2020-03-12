St. Mary’s County Government COVID-19 Operational Update

As of Thursday, March 12, 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County but in the interest of public health, the following cancellations and changes are announced:

All St. Mary’s County Government Administrative Offices will be open for regular operations until further notice and employees should report to work as scheduled.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County business meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, has been canceled and The Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 12,

2020, has been canceled

2020, has been canceled The Department of Recreation and Parks will continue normal operations and programs until further notice

St. Mary’s Transit will continue regular operations until further notice

The six convenience centers will continue normal operations until further notice

St. Andrews Landfill will continue normal operations until further notice

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed beginning Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice

There will be no congregate meals at Senior Activity Centers, but meals will be provided to New Towne Village and Cedar Lane Senior Living Communities

Home-Delivered Meals will continue as regularly scheduled

St Mary’s County Library will be open until further notice. All library programming is canceled from March 14-27, 2020. The Friends of the Library Book Sale scheduled

for March 26-29 is canceled. The Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Monday March 16, 2020 is canceled.