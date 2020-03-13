No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Hits Building in Mechanicsville

March 13, 2020

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 28030 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving an occupied structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle struck the side of the occupied Dr. Karen L. Bauer building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene and contacted a building inspector.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. https://www.mvfd.com/


This entry was posted on March 13, 2020 at 2:02 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.