No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Hits Building in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 28030 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving an occupied structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle struck the side of the occupied Dr. Karen L. Bauer building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene and contacted a building inspector.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. https://www.mvfd.com/

