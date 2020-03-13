Vehicle Fire in Indian Head Currently Under Investigation

On March 11, 2020, at approximately 12:15 p.m., firefighters from the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department responded to 4790 Dayton Place in Indian Head, for the reported vehicle fire

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2006 BMW 750i sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Five firefighters controlled the fire in under 5 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a resident. The owner has been identified as Shaun Vance, with the estimated loss being deemed 12,000.00

No injuries were reported

The cause is still currently under investigation, the origin was determined to be on the exterior on the passenger side of the vehicle

Additional Information: Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

