MDOT SHA Enhances Safety Along US 301 Crossover, North of Plaza Drive and Berry Road in Charles County, Starts Monday, March 16, at 8:00 a.m

This weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will enhance safety along US 301 in Charles County by restricting left turn movements at the median crossover between Plaza Drive and MD 228 (Berry Road). Starting Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m., crews will close the left turn movements at the median crossover. The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Monday, March 16, weather permitting. The change will reduce conflict points to increase safety at this location.

Once the closure is in place, MDOT SHA will continue to monitor this location. Crews will install a temporary raised curb channeling system with posts to close northbound and southbound access to the median crossover. Motorists will be able to use the nearby signalized intersections to perform left turn and U-turn movements to access businesses.

This section of US 301 carries nearly 38,000 vehicles a day. Portable variable message signs have been installed to notify motorists about the upcoming closure.