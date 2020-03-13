St. Mary’s County Government Partners with St. Mary’s County Health Department to Open Local COVID-19 Call Center

A call center has been opened for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Community members can call the center Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered at: 301-475-4911

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving so quickly and we understand residents may have many questions,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, Health Officer for St. Mary’s County. “We want to make sure our community is receiving accurate information about how to best protect themselves and get access to care. Residents are encouraged to first visit our website for the most up to date information.”

“At this time, accurate information for St. Mary’s County residents is our main concern. We are committed to the welfare of our community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

Residents should address their personal health questions with their primary care physician. However, the call center may help with other questions about COVID-19.

While the virus that causes COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water is unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact (within six feet of distance) with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Community members, healthcare providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for updates and information at: www.smchd.org/coronavirus.