Calvert County Hospice Announces Spousal Loss Grief Support Program Every Thursday, Starting on April 23, to May 28, 2020

March 13, 2020

Gone Without Me is a grief support program for spousal loss, a 6-week program that will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse. Sessions will be held at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, on Thursdays starting April 23 from 5:00 – 6:30 pm.

There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The program will help participants learn coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of a spouse, develop a support system with others who share similar experiences, and learn about healthy grieving. Participants will also learn some of the factors that make spousal loss unique.

To learn more about these programs or to register, contact Amy Szatanek at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org. Visit our website to download the registration form or register and pay online: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs

