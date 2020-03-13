Military retiree dependent tests positive for COVID-19 on Joint Base Andrews

A military retiree dependent seeking care at Joint Base Andrews Malcolm Grow Clinic on March 11 tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Following a presumptive positive for COVID-19 through tests by Joint Base Andrews medical personnel, the individual is self-quarantined at home in Charles County, Md. This person had cold-like symptoms and had recently traveled to South Korea and the Philippines.

Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation and is working closely with Prince George’s County Public Health, the Maryland Department of Health, the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

“We are focused on the health of our base personnel and their families,” said Col. Andrew Purath, the commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews. “We will continue to mitigate the effects and potential spread of COVID-19 in coordination with our community and interagency partners.”

Further, Joint Base Andrews continues to provide installation personnel and their families with updated information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

At this time, there is no impact to Joint Base Andrews mission or operations.

