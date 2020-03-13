24-Year-Old Nanjemoy Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident, State Police Investigating

On Friday, March 13, 2020, at approximately 10:35 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle on Maryland Route 225 (Hawthorne Road) in the area of Arlough Place in La Plata.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack indicates a 2006 Nissan Sentra operated by William Wayne Bowie, 24, of Nanjemoy, was traveling westbound

on Maryland Route 225 in the area of Arlough Place. For unknown reasons, William Bowie lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Bowie received injuries that were not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Bowie’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore, for an autopsy.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper C. Hussey of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Trooper First Class J. Powis (CRS) of the Maryland State Police

Leonardtown Barrack.

