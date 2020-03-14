State of Emergency Declared in St. Mary’s County

Although there have been no identified cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County, Commissioner President Randy Guy has declared a State of Emergency effective Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The emergency declaration follows a similar measure signed by Governor Larry Hogan March 5.

The declaration authorizes the Commissioner President “to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require protective

measures and responses.”

“I am authorizing this emergency declaration to ensure all resources are in place to do everything necessary to care for the citizens of St. Mary’s County” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

The local state of emergency allows for the St. Mary’s County Emergency Operations Plan to take effect immediately. The Emergency Operations Center has been elevated to partial activation for Public Health and Medical Services support.

St. Mary’s County Government and St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to open a COVID-19 information call center. Community members can call the center from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered: 301-475-4911.