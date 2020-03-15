Calvert Library Releases Announcement Concerning Safety and Closings

The health and well-being of our community is Calvert Library’s top priority. We understand the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) and the concern about how it will affect our community. We have been closely monitoring the situation as well as the recommendations from the CDC, Calvert County Department of Health and local government officials.

In order to promote social distancing and help slow transmission, we have decided to cancel all library events and meeting room usage beginning Saturday, March 14, and to close our buildings to the public beginning Monday, March 16. We hope to resume regular library operations on Monday, March 30, but as this is an evolving situation, we will continue to evaluate and make decisions prioritizing community safety.

For now, library staff will be answering questions via phone (410-535-0291) and email (getanswers@calvertlibrary.info) during our regular weekday business hours (Monday-Thursday, 9am-9pm, Friday noon to 5pm). We will be providing curbside pick-up of holds from 9am to 7pm, Monday through Thursday, and Friday, 12-5pm; if you wish to take advantage of this, call to schedule a time and send someone who is healthy! You are able to access wifi from library parking lots on your device. Until further notice, Mobile Services will continue to do drop-offs of materials at childcare sites and to their homebound customers.

You are also encouraged to try the library’s eLearning opportunities and downloadable and streaming ebooks, audiobooks, music, magazines and movies. For more information, visit https://calvertlibrary.info. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information.

For the health and safety of others, if you are exhibiting symptoms of a contagious disease, especially coronavirus (see Covid-19 symptoms here), please stay home and call your healthcare provider for medical advice. More information about coronavirus is available on the library website.

Call 410-535-0291 or email getanswers@calvertlibrary.info with any reference questions you may have.