Drive-up Lunch Service Available for Students Through Summer Meals Program Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020

St. Mary's County Public Schools Department of Food and Nutrition Services is offering meals to students through the Summer Meals Program.

Beginning March 17-27, 2020, a drive-up lunch service will be provided at the locations listed below from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Meals will be offered to all children age 18 years of age and under free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during our current school closures. We are asking community members to remain in their vehicles until they are directed to retrieve their meals from the designated area. There will be St. Mary’s County personnel to direct service.

Leonardtown Elementary School, 22885 Duke Street in Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Greenview Knolls Elementary School, 45711 Military Lane, in Great Mills, MD 20634

For questions regarding the lunch service program, please email foodservices@smcps.org.