Historic St. Mary’s City Closing Temporarily

Due to ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) will delay the planned March 17 opening to March 31. As a state agency, HSMC must follow the orders from Maryland Governor Hogan who, as of yesterday, directed “the Department of Budget and Management to implement a period of mandatory telework.”

This includes HSMC staff. All Historic St. Mary’s City events and programs also are canceled until further notice. Historic St. Mary’s City walking trails remain open.

Please check the Maryland Department of Health website and HSMC social media accounts for additional updates. https://health.maryland.gov

